School supplies drive to help underserved Lincoln students

1 Human Race school supplies drive
1 Human Race school supplies drive(1011 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln non-profit is hoping to gather school supplies for underserved kids. The 1 Human Race organization is hosting up at The Cookie Company at the Gateway Mall this weekend. They’re partnering for a school supplies drive for LPS students and about 70 kids at the Friendship Home. The organization’s founder says he was one of those underprivileged youth, and he wants to help give back.

“This is very important for the LNK community, and we really need to get those supplies and backpacks out there for these kids,” said Patrick Schauer, 1 Human Race Founder. “You can bring out backpacks and school supplies to the Cookie Company. We also have bins at the Hyvee on 52nd and O St.”

1 Human Race is going to be The Cookie Company on Sunday from noon-6:00 p.m. They are also hoping to have a back to school bash with all the supplies.

