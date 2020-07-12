Advertisement

South team rolls past North in Shrine Bowl, 30-6

Fans gathered to watch the 62nd Annual Shrine Bowl in Kearney as the South team defeated the North team
By Dan Corey
Jul. 11, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For at least one Saturday, football was back in Nebraska as Kearney hosted the 62nd Annual Shrine Bowl. Behind a strong performance from its offense, the South team ran away with the game winning 30-6. Adams Central grad Evan Johnson went 13-19 through the air for 119 yards and one touchdown.

