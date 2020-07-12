Suspect arrested following homicide, standoff in Broken Bow

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team has arrested a man after a brief standoff in Broken Bow following a homicide in rural Custer County Saturday evening.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting that occurred at 80451 Round Valley Road, north of Broken Bow. The victim, Crystal Esch, 62, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The suspect, Trenton Esch, 44, is the stepson of the victim.

Esch was believed to have fled to his residence at 208 South N Street in Broken Bow. NSP SWAT responded to the scene. At approximately, 9:40 p.m., Esch exited the residence voluntarily and was taken into custody without further incident.

Esch has been lodged in Custer County Jail. The Nebraska State Patrol is leading the ongoing investigation.

