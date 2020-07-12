Advertisement

Suspect arrested following homicide, standoff in Broken Bow

(MGN)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team has arrested a man after a brief standoff in Broken Bow following a homicide in rural Custer County Saturday evening.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting that occurred at 80451 Round Valley Road, north of Broken Bow. The victim, Crystal Esch, 62, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The suspect, Trenton Esch, 44, is the stepson of the victim.

Esch was believed to have fled to his residence at 208 South N Street in Broken Bow. NSP SWAT responded to the scene. At approximately, 9:40 p.m., Esch exited the residence voluntarily and was taken into custody without further incident.

Esch has been lodged in Custer County Jail. The Nebraska State Patrol is leading the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tommy's Express Car Wash - Lincoln - Grand Opening

Updated: 12 hours ago

VOD Recordings

Lincoln nonprofit hoping to end drowning deaths (10.p.m.)

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Lincoln nonprofit is hoping to bring an end to drowning deaths, one life jacket at a time.

VOD Recordings

Lincoln nonprofit hoping to end drowning deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Lincoln nonprofit is hoping to bring an end to drowning deaths, one life jacket at a time.

News

School supplies drive to help underserved Lincoln students

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
Local nonprofit is hoping to supply underserved kids with backpacks and school supplies.

Latest News

News

Lincoln nonprofit hoping to end drowning deaths

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
A Lincoln nonprofit is hoping to bring an end to drowning deaths, one life jacket at a time.

Forecast

Nice weather expected to finish the weekend

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Mainly sunny skies with highs in the 80s are forecast for Sunday. Dew points are also expected to be more comfortable to finish the weekend.

News

LPD responds to reported stabbing near 41st Street and Colfax Avenue

Updated: 18 hours ago
Lincoln Police responded to a stabbing near 40th Street and Colfax Avenue on Saturday.

News

Make-A-Wish provides Wish Kids with parade

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
For the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the pandemic means putting about 60 wishes on hold. But on Saturday, they got creative and gave Wish Families a morning to remember.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 19 hours ago
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday.

News

Another NDCS staff member positive for COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
Director Scott R. Frakes announced on Saturday that a staff member with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 24. Twenty of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.