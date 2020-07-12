Advertisement

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

(10/11 NOW)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 68

  • The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 68 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln on Sunday, bringing the community total to 2,129.  The number of deaths in the community remains at 13.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases: 73

  • On Sunday, July 12, the Douglas County Health Department reported 73 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 8,122 since the outbreak began in March. 
  • The Health Department received no new death certificates related to COVID-19 during the past day. The total deaths linked to the pandemic in Douglas County remain at 105. DCHD has confirmed 4,794 of the cases among county residents have recovered from the illness.

For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page

