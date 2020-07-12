Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

On Sunday, July 12, the Douglas County Health Department reported 73 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 8,122 since the outbreak began in March.

The Health Department received no new death certificates related to COVID-19 during the past day. The total deaths linked to the pandemic in Douglas County remain at 105. DCHD has confirmed 4,794 of the cases among county residents have recovered from the illness.