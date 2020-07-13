Authorities searching for missing woman near York

YORK, Neb. – Authorities in York are searching for a woman who is believed to be missing in the area.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Department, deputies have been searching for Jaydey Jenkins, 30, since July 8.

A vehicle was found abandoned on the side of Interstate 80 near the Bradshaw exit and Jenkins’ belongings were inside the vehicle.

On July 9, the sheriff’s office took a call from a local farmer who said he saw a person near the Bradshaw exit, but when he called out to her, the woman ran into the cornfield.

Authorities said that person could have been Jenkins'.

Over the past few days, large search parties have been out searching for Jenkins, but she has not yet been found.

Additional information is not currently available.

Jenkins is originally from the Omaha area and was reportedly in Hastings buying a vehicle on July 8.

