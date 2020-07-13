Advertisement

Authorities searching for missing woman near York

York authorities are searching for a missing woman.
York authorities are searching for a missing woman.(York County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Neb. – Authorities in York are searching for a woman who is believed to be missing in the area.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Department, deputies have been searching for Jaydey Jenkins, 30, since July 8.

A vehicle was found abandoned on the side of Interstate 80 near the Bradshaw exit and Jenkins’ belongings were inside the vehicle.

On July 9, the sheriff’s office took a call from a local farmer who said he saw a person near the Bradshaw exit, but when he called out to her, the woman ran into the cornfield.

Authorities said that person could have been Jenkins'.

Over the past few days, large search parties have been out searching for Jenkins, but she has not yet been found.

Additional information is not currently available.

Jenkins is originally from the Omaha area and was reportedly in Hastings buying a vehicle on July 8.  

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ponca Tribe of Nebraska responds to use of Native American mascots

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tribal Council for the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska released a statement following the announcement that at least two professional sports franchises will be changing their mascots.

News

Police investigating shots fired at George’s Gourmet Grill

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police are investigating after shots were fired during an altercation at the Gourmet Grill in Lincoln on Saturday.

News

Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from construction sites

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lincoln Police are investigating after thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from South Beltway construction sites.

News

Two arrested for first-degree sexual assault

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two people were arrested after Lincoln Police received a report of a sexual assault on Sunday

Latest News

News

Nebraska high court rejects move to allow skipping bar exam

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected a petition to grant all 2020 law graduates a license to practice without taking the bar exam.

News

Gov. Ricketts visits new DMV in west Omaha

Updated: 4 hours ago
Governor Ricketts and Nebraska’s Department of Motor Vehicles Director Rhonda Lahm are visiting the new West Omaha DMV location at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

News

Work to begin on I-80

Updated: 5 hours ago
Road repairs are expected to be complete in September.

News

Early morning shooting in Lincoln

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Making masks with LPS colors

Updated: 5 hours ago
Lincoln woman making masks with LPS colors