Drive-Through Job Fair helps people find work during pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Individuals laid off due to COVID-19 have to start their job search to prevent losing unemployment benefits as of Sunday. An upcoming event hopes to connect them with employers.

Over the last few months, over 25,000 people in Lancaster County who filed initial unemployment claims and were told they didn’t have to start applying for jobs until Aug. 1. However, last week it was announced they would have to start Sunday.

To make things easier, there will be another Drive-Through Job Fair on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Organizers said last time it was successful and they gave out over 500 bags of information to carloads of people. This time they will have three locations all over the city.

The Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development said what everyone should do is go onto the state’s website to make sure they know what they have to do in order to continue getting benefits.

“So now that we’re to about mid-July, it would be a great idea for people to apply for jobs,” said Bryan Seck, Director of Workforce Development at LPED. “So they can go through the application interview process, decide if it is a good fit for them and then transition into the new job in August, right when the benefit ends”.

Seck said it’s important to remember, depending on their situation, there are different things people will need to know. Currently, there are over 5,000 jobs available in Lincoln now.

For more information on what you’ll need to do, click here: https://neworks.nebraska.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx

