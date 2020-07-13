Advertisement

Drive-Through Job Fair helps people find work during pandemic

(KGWN)
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Individuals laid off due to COVID-19 have to start their job search to prevent losing unemployment benefits as of Sunday. An upcoming event hopes to connect them with employers.

Over the last few months, over 25,000 people in Lancaster County who filed initial unemployment claims and were told they didn’t have to start applying for jobs until Aug. 1. However, last week it was announced they would have to start Sunday.

To make things easier, there will be another Drive-Through Job Fair on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Organizers said last time it was successful and they gave out over 500 bags of information to carloads of people. This time they will have three locations all over the city.

The Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development said what everyone should do is go onto the state’s website to make sure they know what they have to do in order to continue getting benefits.

“So now that we’re to about mid-July, it would be a great idea for people to apply for jobs,” said Bryan Seck, Director of Workforce Development at LPED. “So they can go through the application interview process, decide if it is a good fit for them and then transition into the new job in August, right when the benefit ends”.

Seck said it’s important to remember, depending on their situation, there are different things people will need to know. Currently, there are over 5,000 jobs available in Lincoln now.

For more information on what you’ll need to do, click here: https://neworks.nebraska.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tommy's Express Car Wash - Lincoln - Grand Opening

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday.

News

Nebraska’s 3 largest counties to send ballot request forms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nebraska’s three largest counties plan to send ballot request forms to every voter before this fall’s general election, but it’s not yet clear whether those forms will be sent statewide as they were before the primary.

Forecast

Heat, humidity, and storms return to start the week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Warm, humid, and breezy conditions are forecast to start the work week on Monday with a chance for some storms late Monday night in Lincoln.

Latest News

News

Creighton professor apologizes for tweet over police rally

Updated: 7 hours ago
A Creighton University religion professor’s tweet referring to a support-the-police rally as a white supremacist event unleashed a backlash before it was taken down Friday.

News

Suspect arrested following homicide, standoff in Broken Bow

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team has arrested a man after a brief standoff in Broken Bow following a homicide in rural Custer County Saturday evening.

VOD Recordings

Lincoln nonprofit hoping to end drowning deaths (10.p.m.)

Updated: 11 hours ago
A Lincoln nonprofit is hoping to bring an end to drowning deaths, one life jacket at a time.

VOD Recordings

Lincoln nonprofit hoping to end drowning deaths

Updated: 11 hours ago
A Lincoln nonprofit is hoping to bring an end to drowning deaths, one life jacket at a time.

News

School supplies drive to help underserved Lincoln students

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Griffith
Local nonprofit is hoping to supply underserved kids with backpacks and school supplies.

News

Lincoln nonprofit hoping to end drowning deaths

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Griffith
A Lincoln nonprofit is hoping to bring an end to drowning deaths, one life jacket at a time.