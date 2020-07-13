Advertisement

Farmer’s Market continues cautiously through the pandemic

Lincoln farmers market staying busy during pandemic
Lincoln farmers market staying busy during pandemic(Jared Austin)
By Jared Austin
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Although the Lancaster County COVID Dial is back in the high category, people out at one of the Lincoln’s Farmers Markets are staying pretty busy while following CDC guidelines.

The Sunday Farmers Market down near College View is staying steady, but have some slow weeks. One of the big things for them this year is that buying local is more important than ever. The Sunday Farmers Market treasurer, Jeff Jirovec, said safety is one of the top priorities for its customers and businesses.

“Whether in a pandemic or not, it doesn’t stop the plants, produce and product from growing,” Jirovec said.

Businesses at the Farmers Market said people have been very understanding about wearing masks this year, something that’s different from years past. More people are strictly coming to buy products rather than looking around, even though positive cases continue to rise throughout the country.

“It’s not fun. It’s not pleasant,” said Gary Fehr, Green School Farms owner. “I wish we could throw all of these masks away, but I don’t know what else to do. We have to do the safe thing.”

Officials at the Farmers Market said they’re able to keep things moderately normal because of it being outside and in a large space. Masks are recommended, though not required for the entire market. However, some businesses will make you wear a mask.

The farmers’ market is also offering curbside pickup this year for those uncomfortable with crowds.

