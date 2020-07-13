Gov. Ricketts visits new DMV in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor Ricketts and Nebraska’s Department of Motor Vehicles Director Rhonda Lahm visited the new West Omaha DMV location Monday morning.

The new location is scheduled to open on July 15.

Driving tests can begin to be scheduled at the new location. Drivers will be required to wear face coverings. Employees will be wearing masks and face shields, as well as providing seat coverings for the vehicles to keep everyone safe, according to DMV Director Lahm.

