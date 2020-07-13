Advertisement

Heat Returns. T’storms Tonight

Hot Weather Returns
Hot Weather Returns(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a decent Sunday, the heat and mugginess will return today. A cold front will begin to move across western and northern Nebraska this afternoon and evening triggering thunderstorms. Severe weather is possible late this afternoon and tonight in western, central and northern Nebraska. At this time, scattered t’storms will be possible in the Lincoln area tonight and into early Tuesday morning. An isolated severe t’storm is possible. Tuesday will be cooler with a few morning t’storms. Scattered t’storms will once again be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a few isolated severe t’storms possible. Wednesday afternoon high temperatures will end up about seven to nine degrees below average. The heat begins to build back into the area on Thursday with isolated t’storms possible.

Friday through Sunday will be hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Saturday will be the hottest the high close to 100 degrees. Isolated t’storms are possible Saturday night into Sunday.

