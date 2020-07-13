Here is the latest Nebraska news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. CDT

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Residents in parts of western and central Nebraska who saw tornadoes and strong storms last week could be in for another round. The National Weather Service says the risk of severe weather is enhanced for the area Monday night as a cold front slams into hot air over the region. The service says a swath of the state from the southwestern corner up to north-central Nebraska is likely to see winds of up to 70 mph, large hail and frequent lightning from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday. Cities in the storms' path include North Platte, Kearney, Imperial, Ogallala and Thedford.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected a petition to grant all 2020 law graduates a license to practice without taking the bar exam. The Omaha World-Herald reports that petition, filed Friday, sought the change in light of the risk posed by law school graduates congregating in one place to take the bar exam. On Saturday, the state's high court ruled against the move, saying "the administration of justice does not stop in a public health emergency.” The Nebraska bar exam, which is usually offered two times a year, will proceed as scheduled on July 28 and 29. Court officials say people taking the exam must test negative for COVID-19 beforehand.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln are investigating the shooting death of a man early Monday. Lincoln police say in a news release that officers were called around 5 a.m. to an area near 13th and Washington streets for a disturbance. Police say arriving officers found a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name had not been released by late Monday morning. Police say investigators were interviewing witnesses and processing the scene. No arrests have been reported, but police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former U.S. Postal Service employee in Omaha was indicted for mail theft, and prosecutors said Monday that they have identified about 216 victims. The indictment alleges 29-year-old Austin M. Thomas committed theft by mail between September of last year and this past January, according to the indictment. The government alleges the thefts involve “a large number of card-sized envelopes and greeting cards that contained gift cards and cash.”