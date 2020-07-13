Latest Nebraska news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

ELECTION 2020-NEBRASKA

Nebraska's 3 largest counties to send ballot request forms

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s three largest counties plan to send ballot request forms to every voter before this fall’s general election, but it’s not yet clear whether those forms will be sent statewide. Officials in Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster counties say they are planning to send out the ballot-request forms because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and because it will help them plan for the election. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen told The Omaha World-Herald he hasn’t decided whether to send out ballot request forms. Heavy use of mail-in ballots during the May primary helped the state set a record for turnout when more than 471,000 people voted.

BROKEN BOW HOMICIDE

Nebraska man arrested in connection with stepmother's death

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — Authorities said a 44-year-old man suspected of killing his stepmother was arrested Saturday night after a standoff with the Nebraska State Patrol. The Nebraska State Patrol said 62-year-old Crystal Esch was found dead around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after a shooting was reported at a home north of Broken Bow in central Nebraska. The suspect in the shooting, Trenton Esch, fled to his home in Broken Bow. He remained inside his home until emerging voluntarily around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. The Nebraska State Patrol said Trenton Esch is being held in the Custer County Jail while the shooting is investigated.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PROFESSOR'S TWEET

Creighton professor apologizes for tweet over police rally

A Creighton University religion professor’s tweet referring to a support-the-police rally as a white supremacist event unleashed a backlash before it was taken down Friday. The Omaha World-Herald reports the university issue a statement saying Zachary Smith’s view didn’t represent the school. Further, the statement said, Smith “regrets his statement and sincerely apologizes for the offense it has caused.” The Creighton University College Republicans condemned Smith’s tweet.

BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEBRASKA PRISON

Nebraska prison employee tests positive for Covid-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State officials said a staff member at the Nebraska State Penitentiary tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating at home. The latest case brings to 24 the number of staff members working at the Nebraska Department of Corrections who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Twenty of those have recovered. Officials are notifying people who work and live at the facility of the case, and anyone who had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEBRASKA

Nebraska virus hospitalizations at lowest levels since April

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus in Nebraska has fallen to its lowest level since mid-April, but state officials say residents still need to exercise caution to keep the virus from spreading. Nebraska’s hospitals were treating 97 patients as of Thursday, down from a high of 257 on May 27. The state has a total of hospital 3,907 beds, and 1,583 of those were available for patients as of Thursday evening. Nebraska officials confirmed 198 new cases of the virus on Thursday and two new deaths, bringing the state totals to 20,623 cases and 284 deaths since the pandemic began.

HUSBAND KILLED-WIFE ARRESTED

Nebraska physician charged in husband's death out on bond

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska resident physician accused of fatally shooting her husband in front of their two children last month has been released on $100,000 bond. North Platte television station KNOP reports that 31-year-old Kathleen Jourdan put up 10% of her $1 million bail to be released from jail on Thursday. Jourdan is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon in the June 17 killing of her husband, 35-year-old Joshua Jourdan. Kathleen Jourdan told police she shot her husband because she feared for herself and children during an argument between the couple inside their vehicle, which pulled over alongside Interstate 80.