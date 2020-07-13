Latest Nebraska news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

SEVERE WEATHER-NEBRASKA

Western, central Nebraska under risk of severe storms

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Residents in parts of western and central Nebraska who saw tornadoes and strong storms last week could be in for another round. The National Weather Service says the risk of severe weather is enhanced for the area Monday night as a cold front slams into hot air over the region. The service says a swath of the state from the southwestern corner up to north-central Nebraska is likely to see winds of up to 70 mph, large hail and frequent lightning from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday. Cities in the storms' path include North Platte, Kearney, Imperial, Ogallala and Thedford.

LAW LICENSES-NEBRASKA

Nebraska high court rejects move to allow skipping bar exam

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected a petition to grant all 2020 law graduates a license to practice without taking the bar exam. The Omaha World-Herald reports that petition, filed Friday, sought the change in light of the risk posed by law school graduates congregating in one place to take the bar exam. On Saturday, the state's high court ruled against the move, saying "the administration of justice does not stop in a public health emergency.” The Nebraska bar exam, which is usually offered two times a year, will proceed as scheduled on July 28 and 29. Court officials say people taking the exam must test negative for COVID-19 beforehand.

LINCOLN HOMICIDE

Police investigating shooting death of man in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln are investigating the shooting death of a man early Monday. Lincoln police say in a news release that officers were called around 5 a.m. to an area near 13th and Washington streets for a disturbance. Police say arriving officers found a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name had not been released by late Monday morning. Police say investigators were interviewing witnesses and processing the scene. No arrests have been reported, but police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

NEBRASKA OUTFITTING COMPANY

Nebraska outfitting company, hunting guide plead guilty

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A hunting guide and a Nebraska outfitting company pleaded guilty Monday to a felony count involving the illegal transport, purchase and sale of wildlife in interstate commerce. Federal prosecutors said Monday that 30-year-old Jacob Hueftle and Hidden Hills Outfitters LLC of Broken Bow, Nebraska, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The government contends Hidden Hills Outfitters, Hueftle and other conspirators provided guiding and outfitting services to hunting clients for the unlawful taking of at least 97 animals in violation of Nebraska law. Sentencing is set for Oct. 5.

POSTAL EMPLOYEE-INDICTMENT

Omaha postal service employee indicted on mail theft

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former U.S. Postal Service employee in Omaha was indicted for mail theft, and prosecutors said Monday that they have identified about 216 victims. The indictment alleges 29-year-old Austin M. Thomas committed theft by mail between September of last year and this past January, according to the indictment. The government alleges the thefts involve “a large number of card-sized envelopes and greeting cards that contained gift cards and cash.”

UNION PACIFIC FIRE

Union Pacific rail yard in North Platte site of large fire

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Fire officials say crews battled a blaze that consumed a rail car loaded with automobiles at Union Pacific's Bailey Yard in North Platte. Officials say the fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Arriving firefighters found the car fully engulfed in flames. It took several hours for fire crews from several surrounding departments, as well as Union Pacific employees, to extinguish the fire. No one was injured, but all of the vehicles loaded on the rail car were destroyed. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.