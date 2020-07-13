Lincoln woman prepares for fall by making masks with LPS colors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman has been making masks since the beginning of the pandemic-- but wanted to add some school spirit. Jackie Ostrowicki’s neighbors asked her to make masks with LPS school colors after the district announced it’s requiring all students to wear masks. That’s when Jackie turned an idea into action.

“I’m a one-woman show and I work full time,” Ostrowicki said. Ostrowski has been a seamstress for two decades now and most of her work nowadays is making masks.

“Whatever I can do to help people get more masks on and in their hands, I want to do that,” Ostrowicki said. What’s different with her new masks is using LPS school colors; getting kids to show school spirit while also following the school’s policy.

“I’ve had families call to say hey I want one for each family member. some have ordered three or four and say these are the only masks I’ve found that are comfortable to wear,” Ostrowicki said.

she says masks can be uncomfortable after a while, but she makes them adjustable so one size fits all. “Wearing masks is tough for little ones. mine tends to take hers off even at the grocery store,” Ostrowicki said.

But, her little ones not complaining about masks. She’s getting involved and helping her mom. Eva Olson will be going to 4th grade at Sheridan elementary this year as she spends part of her summer giving mom a helping hand.

“She loves it. she says she wants to be my intern and asked when she can start getting paid,” Ostrowicki said. Olson said, “It makes me feel good because I want to help the world be safer.”

Eva says the best part for her is picking out the fabrics and she’s especially happy about having her school colors: Blue and yellow. For her, she knows making these masks can help thousands.

“I don’t know if they’ll be a different pandemic in the future, but ill want to help and make masks,” Olson said.

as of now., Ostrowicki will only be making masks with the school colors at Lincoln Southeast and Sheridan Elementary schools.

