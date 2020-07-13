Advertisement

Nebraska high court rejects move to allow skipping bar exam

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected a petition to grant all 2020 law graduates a license to practice without taking the bar exam.

The petition, filed Friday, sought the change in light of the risk posed by law school graduates congregating in one place to take the exam, the Omaha World-Herald reported. On Saturday, the state’s high court ruled against the move.

“The court is mindful of the challenges inherent in studying for and taking the bar examination in ordinary times, and our decision is not intended to diminish the additional challenges of doing so during a pandemic,” the court wrote. “But the administration of justice does not stop in a public health emergency.”

The Nebraska bar exam, which is usually offered two times a year, will proceed as scheduled on July 28 and 29. People taking the exam must test negative for COVID-19 ahead of time, or they will be deferred to a future exam, which this year includes a third test in September.

