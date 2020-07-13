Police investigating shots fired at George’s Gourmet Grill

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating after shots were fired during an altercation at George’s Gourmet Grill in Lincoln on Saturday.

Around 3 a.m, officers were called to the Gourmet Grill on 14th and O Street on reports of shots fired.

Police said when they arrived they found tables turned over, windows were broken out, and witnesses said there was a large fight inside. At least two people fired weapons, the witnesses said.

Shell casings were found on the scene, but no injuries were reported.

Police said there was not a lot of cooperation from those on the scene, but officers are reviewing video evidence and are asking people to come forward with information.

