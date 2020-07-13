Ponca Tribe of Nebraska responds to use of Native American mascots

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Tribal Council for the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska released a statement following the announcement that at least two professional sports franchises will be changing their mascots.

The Cleveland Major League Baseball team and the Washington D.C. National Football League is reviewing their use of Native American mascots and symbols.

The statement reads, “The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is encouraged that this long-overdue moment has arrived, with one professional sports franchise abandoning a mascot that perpetuated a racial slur and another examining how Native American mascots are offensive and have no place in our society. Using Native Americans as sports mascots and our deeply meaningful symbols, including headdresses, is inappropriate. Advancing troubling stereotype in popular culture and society via sports mascots diminishes our personhood.

“The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is hopeful that other sports franchises will make the right decision by ceasing their use of derogatory and offensive mascots, and thereby examining their own use of mascots, chants, symbols and themes that disparage our people.”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.