Temperatures trend down with off & on t’storm chances

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front passing through the state over the next 24 hours will help bring temperatures down after a toasty start to the work week. The cold front is expected to bring strong to severe storms to parts of western and into central Nebraska through Monday evening. Lincoln could see an isolated strong to severe storm by late Monday into early on Tuesday, but widespread severe weather isn’t expected in eastern Nebraska.

The cold front is expected to stall across the area into the day on Tuesday, where more of eastern Nebraska will have a better shot at a strong to severe storm.

Some isolated strong to severe storms remain possible on Tuesday as a cold front slowly pushes through the area.
The front will also help bring down temperatures quite a bit - especially for western and central Nebraska where high temperatures are forecast to fall into the 70s on Tuesday. In Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska, temperatures will fall, just not quite as much, with highs expected to reach the 80s to near 90° depending on how quickly the front moves through.

A cold front will bring cooler weather to much of the state on Tuesday.
Temperatures will continue to trend down into the day on Wednesday with highs right around 80° for Lincoln and the surrounding area. That’ll be as good as it gets for the rest of the week though as temperatures then begin to trend warmer into the weekend. By Saturday, we could see highs reach the upper 90s to right around 100°.

Rain chances will hang around Tuesday night into Wednesday before we should be mainly dry Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon. Thursday evening and beyond into the weekend will see some small off and on t’storm chances, but should be mainly dry for most of the coverage area.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

