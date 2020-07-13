Advertisement

Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from construction sites

(Police Lights)
(Police Lights)(MGN)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from South Beltway construction sites.

LPD said GPS antennas were reported stolen from a construction site near S 38th Street on July 10, resulting in a loss of $36,000.

A mile away at a different site, two antennas were also stolen from construction equipment for a loss of $51,000.

LPD said the equipment was there for construction on the South Beltway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ponca Tribe of Nebraska responds to use of Native American mascots

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Tribal Council for the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska released a statement following the announcement that at least two professional sports franchises will be changing their mascots.

News

Police investigating shots fired at George’s Gourmet Grill

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police are investigating after shots were fired during an altercation at the Gourmet Grill in Lincoln on Saturday.

News

Two arrested for first-degree sexual assault

Updated: 1 hour ago
Two people were arrested after Lincoln Police received a report of a sexual assault on Sunday

News

Nebraska high court rejects move to allow skipping bar exam

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected a petition to grant all 2020 law graduates a license to practice without taking the bar exam.

Latest News

News

Gov. Ricketts visits new DMV in west Omaha

Updated: 3 hours ago
Governor Ricketts and Nebraska’s Department of Motor Vehicles Director Rhonda Lahm are visiting the new West Omaha DMV location at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

News

Work to begin on I-80

Updated: 3 hours ago
Road repairs are expected to be complete in September.

News

Early morning shooting in Lincoln

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Making masks with LPS colors

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lincoln woman making masks with LPS colors

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 5 hours ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.