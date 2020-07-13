Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from construction sites

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from South Beltway construction sites.

LPD said GPS antennas were reported stolen from a construction site near S 38th Street on July 10, resulting in a loss of $36,000.

A mile away at a different site, two antennas were also stolen from construction equipment for a loss of $51,000.

LPD said the equipment was there for construction on the South Beltway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

