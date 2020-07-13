Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Monday:
LANCASTER COUNTY
New Cases: 53
- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 53 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln today, bringing the community total to 2,182. The number of deaths in the community remains at 13.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
New Cases: 75
Deaths: 1
- On Monday, July 13, the Douglas County Health Department reported 75 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 8,197 since the outbreak began in March.
- The Health Department received one new death certificate related to COVID-19 during the past day. A man over 70 years of age sadly has passed. That makes 106 deaths now in the county that are linked to the pandemic. DCHD has confirmed 4,882 of the cases among county residents have recovered from the illness, or around 60 percent.
For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.