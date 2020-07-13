Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

On Monday, July 13, the Douglas County Health Department reported 75 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 8,197 since the outbreak began in March.

The Health Department received one new death certificate related to COVID-19 during the past day. A man over 70 years of age sadly has passed. That makes 106 deaths now in the county that are linked to the pandemic. DCHD has confirmed 4,882 of the cases among county residents have recovered from the illness, or around 60 percent.