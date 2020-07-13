Two arrested for first-degree sexual assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people were arrested after Lincoln Police received a report of a sexual assault on Sunday.

LPD said around 1:43 a.m., officers were called to the 4100 Block of Adams Street where a man said his wife was sexually assaulted by two individuals.

The woman told police she was hanging out with the two men when the reported incident took place.

Based on evidence and statements, LPD arrested the two men for first-degree sexual assault.

The identities of the two men have not been released.

