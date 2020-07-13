Work to begin on I-80

(KOLN) - Construction will begin Monday on Interstate 80 between the Waverly exit to Highway 63, which is the Greenwood exit, weather permitting.

Daytime and nighttime pavement repairs will be going on with lane restrictions for both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

The eastbound on-ramp to I-80 at Waverly will be closed at night with eastbound highway detoured to Highway 63.

Westbound Highway 6 traffic will be detoured along I-80 westbound to Highway 77.

Road repairs are expected to be complete in September.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones and to buckle up.

