Advertisement

Centennial Public Schools superintendent arrested

Timothy Dewaard
Timothy Dewaard(Seward County Jail)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The superintendent for Centennial Public Schools has been arrested for child abuse and third-degree sexual assault, according to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office.

According to SCSO, on July 13, an investigation resulted in the arrest of the Superintendent of Centennial Public School in relation to charges involving a high school-aged student.

Timothy Dewaard, 56, of Utica, NE was arrested for Child Abuse and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault. Dewaard received a $50,000 bond and was released on bond 7/14/2020.

According to a release by SCSO, this is an on-going investigation being conducted by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the York County Sheriff’s Office.

According to public records, Dewaard recently signed a new contract that went into effect on July 1, and paid him $168,000 a year.

A recent tweet from Dewaard on July 8 said he was entering his 35th year in education.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln’s Response to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

News

Wingstop could be coming to Lincoln

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Wingstop could be coming to north Lincoln, according to a building permit application.

News

LPD identifies man killed in stabbing Monday night

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police are investigating this case as a homicide.

News

Doane cannabis testing lab becomes first ISO-certified lab in Nebraska

Updated: 4 hours ago
Cannabis testing lab becomes first ISO-certified lab in Nebraska

Latest News

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 8 hours ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Study: Lincoln is nation’s least-stressed city

Updated: 9 hours ago
WalletHub analyzed 182 cities on 42 metrics to determine local stress rates.

Forecast

Scattered T’storms and Cooler

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Cooler with scattered t'storms possible today.

News

Delays in construction near 70th and A Streets

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
If you're familiar with the area of 70th and A Streets, you know there has been a lot of construction going on for a while. But recently 10/11 NOW heard from viewers asking why there wasn't any progress.

News

Delays in construction near 70th and A Streets

Updated: 15 hours ago
Delays in construction near 70th and A Streets

News

LPD responds to stabbing near 14th and D Streets

Updated: 15 hours ago
10/11 NOW at Ten