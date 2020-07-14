COVID cases linked to Clay County golf course

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The South Heartland District Health Department is investigating COVID-19 cases which they say are linked to the Crooked Creek Country Club in Clay Center.

In a message the country club posted on its Facebook page, SHDHD said it has investigated positive cases associated with the club and has notified close contacts for quarantine.

The department is recommending precautions for anyone who was at the golf course and its clubhouse between July 3 and July 8. Those precautions include self-monitoring for symptoms for 14 days, social distancing and wearing a face mask.

In a separate post on its Facebook page, the club reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 for non-Clay County residents who played in a tournament held July 3. The club has limited it’s clubhouse use to restrooms and concessions served from an outside window. The club also said some of its staff have symptoms and were being tested.

It’s not clear how many cases are being investigated. As of July 2, the South Heartland District reported 27 COVID-19 cases in Clay County. As of last night, the number was 30.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.