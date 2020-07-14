Advertisement

COVID cases linked to Clay County golf course

The South Heartland Health District is investigating COVID-19 cases which may be linked to a recent tournament at a local golf course.
The South Heartland Health District is investigating COVID-19 cases which may be linked to a recent tournament at a local golf course.(MGN Online)
By Mark Baumert
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The South Heartland District Health Department is investigating COVID-19 cases which they say are linked to the Crooked Creek Country Club in Clay Center.

In a message the country club posted on its Facebook page, SHDHD said it has investigated positive cases associated with the club and has notified close contacts for quarantine.

The department is recommending precautions for anyone who was at the golf course and its clubhouse between July 3 and July 8. Those precautions include self-monitoring for symptoms for 14 days, social distancing and wearing a face mask.

In a separate post on its Facebook page, the club reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 for non-Clay County residents who played in a tournament held July 3. The club has limited it’s clubhouse use to restrooms and concessions served from an outside window. The club also said some of its staff have symptoms and were being tested.

It’s not clear how many cases are being investigated. As of July 2, the South Heartland District reported 27 COVID-19 cases in Clay County. As of last night, the number was 30.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Centennial Public Schools superintendent arrested

Updated: 44 minutes ago
He is facing charges of child abuse and third-degree sexual assault.

News

LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln’s Response to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

News

Wingstop could be coming to Lincoln

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Wingstop could be coming to north Lincoln, according to a building permit application.

News

LPD identifies man killed in stabbing Monday night

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police are investigating this case as a homicide.

News

Doane cannabis testing lab becomes first ISO-certified lab in Nebraska

Updated: 4 hours ago
Cannabis testing lab becomes first ISO-certified lab in Nebraska

Latest News

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 8 hours ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Study: Lincoln is nation’s least-stressed city

Updated: 9 hours ago
WalletHub analyzed 182 cities on 42 metrics to determine local stress rates.

Forecast

Scattered T’storms and Cooler

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Cooler with scattered t'storms possible today.

News

Delays in construction near 70th and A Streets

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
If you're familiar with the area of 70th and A Streets, you know there has been a lot of construction going on for a while. But recently 10/11 NOW heard from viewers asking why there wasn't any progress.

News

Delays in construction near 70th and A Streets

Updated: 15 hours ago
Delays in construction near 70th and A Streets

News

LPD responds to stabbing near 14th and D Streets

Updated: 15 hours ago
10/11 NOW at Ten