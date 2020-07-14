Advertisement

Heidemann sisters serve up success

Addison is committed to play at Iowa State while Karli is rising as a sophomore
Addison and Karli Heidemann of Diller-Odell workout at a Concordia camp.
Addison and Karli Heidemann of Diller-Odell workout at a Concordia camp.(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One has seniority and one has size but both excel playing volleyball. The Heidemann sisters have already helped Diller-Odell win a state championship last year and are hoping to do the same this fall. Addison, who is entering her senior season, is committed to play volleyball at Iowa State. Karli, who’s going to be a sophomore, is seeing her recruiting pick up and is counting on her older sister for advice.

“It gives me a lot of comfort because she’s been through the whole process and I’m just starting. She went through all of it of what I’m going through too,” said Karli.

In the past few months, the sisters have been working out together in hopes of making each other better.

“We wanted to exercise so many times a day and we would go to the track and work out together and then we would come home and play together, pepper, just getting reps so we don’t get rusty,” said Addison.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Shrine Bowl Recap

Updated: 6 hours ago
Dan Corey recaps Saturday's Shrine Bowl

Sports

Shrine Bowl 10 newscast

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT
10/11 NOW at 10 Saturday

Sports

South team rolls past North in Shrine Bowl, 30-6

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
The South team won the 62nd Annual Shrine Bowl

Sports

South team rolls past North in Shrine Bowl

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT
Kearney hosted the 62nd Annual Shrine Bowl on Saturday

Latest News

Sports

NSAA plans full 2020 fall sports season

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT
As of right now, the NSAA is planning on having a full 2020 fall sports season

Sports

NSAA plans full 2020 fall sports season, contingency plans outlined

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Q&A with NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar, who outlines the upcoming fall sports season in Nebraska.

News

Big Ten will move to conference-only schedule if fall sports move forward

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT
The Big Ten will move to a conference-only schedule for fall sports

Sports

Macke leads North Team at Nebraska Shrine Bowl

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Lincoln High's Mark Macke is serving as a head coach in the 62nd annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl.

Sports

JC Brager stays hot, tops Sampson Construction

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
JC Brager stretches its winning streak to 14 games with a 6-1 victory over Sampson Construction.

Sports

Hickman Post 105 having success

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
After having senior season canceled at Norris, the players are finding success with Hickman Post 105