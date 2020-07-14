Heidemann sisters serve up success

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One has seniority and one has size but both excel playing volleyball. The Heidemann sisters have already helped Diller-Odell win a state championship last year and are hoping to do the same this fall. Addison, who is entering her senior season, is committed to play volleyball at Iowa State. Karli, who’s going to be a sophomore, is seeing her recruiting pick up and is counting on her older sister for advice.

“It gives me a lot of comfort because she’s been through the whole process and I’m just starting. She went through all of it of what I’m going through too,” said Karli.

In the past few months, the sisters have been working out together in hopes of making each other better.

“We wanted to exercise so many times a day and we would go to the track and work out together and then we would come home and play together, pepper, just getting reps so we don’t get rusty,” said Addison.

