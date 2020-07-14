Latest Nebraska news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

LINCOLN STABBING DEATH

Lincoln police investigate 2nd homicide in single day

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police are investigating a stabbing death in Lincoln — the second homicide in Nebraska's capital city in less than a day. Police say officers were called around 8:30 p.m. Monday to a residential area several blocks south of downtown for reports of a fight. Arriving officers found 37-year-old Jeremy Lane, of Lincoln, suffering from a stab wound and unresponsive. Lane was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators interviewed witnesses and reviewed video from the area and say Lane was stabbed in a fight with another man. No arrests have been reported. An autopsy has been ordered.

LINCOLN HOMICIDE

Police arrest son of man killed in Lincoln shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln have identified a man killed in a shooting early Monday and announced that officers had arrested the victim's son. Police say 48-year-old Adolfo Aguado, of Lincoln, was killed in the shooting that occurred around 5 a.m. near 13th and Washington streets. Officers called to the area found Aguado suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said in a news release Tuesday that Aguado's son, 21-year-old Adolfo Ortiz, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the killing. Police say an investigation showed Ortiz had become agitated and was being escorted from the house by family members when he pulled and fired a handgun, hitting Aguado.

LAW LICENSES-NEBRASKA

Nebraska high court rejects move to allow skipping bar exam

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected a petition to grant all 2020 law graduates a license to practice without taking the bar exam. The Omaha World-Herald reports that petition, filed Friday, sought the change in light of the risk posed by law school graduates congregating in one place to take the bar exam. On Saturday, the state's high court ruled against the move, saying "the administration of justice does not stop in a public health emergency.” The Nebraska bar exam, which is usually offered two times a year, will proceed as scheduled on July 28 and 29. Court officials say people taking the exam must test negative for COVID-19 beforehand.

NEBRASKA OUTFITTING COMPANY

Nebraska outfitting company, hunting guide plead guilty

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A hunting guide and a Nebraska outfitting company pleaded guilty Monday to a felony count involving the illegal transport, purchase and sale of wildlife in interstate commerce. Federal prosecutors said Monday that 30-year-old Jacob Hueftle and Hidden Hills Outfitters LLC of Broken Bow, Nebraska, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The government contends Hidden Hills Outfitters, Hueftle and other conspirators provided guiding and outfitting services to hunting clients for the unlawful taking of at least 97 animals in violation of Nebraska law. Sentencing is set for Oct. 5.

POSTAL EMPLOYEE-INDICTMENT

Omaha postal service employee indicted on mail theft

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former U.S. Postal Service employee in Omaha was indicted for mail theft, and prosecutors said Monday that they have identified about 216 victims. The indictment alleges 29-year-old Austin M. Thomas committed theft by mail between September of last year and this past January, according to the indictment. The government alleges the thefts involve “a large number of card-sized envelopes and greeting cards that contained gift cards and cash.”

UNION PACIFIC FIRE

Union Pacific rail yard in North Platte site of large fire

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Fire officials say crews battled a blaze that consumed a rail car loaded with automobiles at Union Pacific's Bailey Yard in North Platte. Officials say the fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Arriving firefighters found the car fully engulfed in flames. It took several hours for fire crews from several surrounding departments, as well as Union Pacific employees, to extinguish the fire. No one was injured, but all of the vehicles loaded on the rail car were destroyed. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.