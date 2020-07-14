Advertisement

LPD responds to stabbing near 14th and D Streets

Lincoln Police responded to reports of a stabbing near 14th and D Streets on Monday.
Lincoln Police responded to reports of a stabbing near 14th and D Streets on Monday.(Abbie Petersen)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to reports of a stabbing near Goodhue and D Street, which is between 14th and 16th Streets, on Monday. The call came out just after 8 p.m.

A witness on scene tells 10/11 NOW that he saw the man get stabbed. Shortly after, he saw a person take off on foot. 

This is an ongoing story, more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

