Rather Pleasant...Then Rather Hot !

Morning rain gives way to afternoon sunshine...
Morning rain gives way to afternoon sunshine...(KOLN)
By Ken Siemek
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A slow-moving frontal boundary over southeastern Nebraska could lead to some late-afternoon or evening thunderstorms in the Lincoln area Tuesday and Tuesday night. A few ‘storms could be strong-to-severe...but there’s a better chance for severe weather south-and-east of the Capital City.

Later Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning a disturbance will slide out of the Central Rockies and push across the Central Plains giving our local forecast area a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. The severe weather threat will be small with this wave...but heavy rains may be a concern.

The rest of Wednesday...and most of your Thursday will be dry...before another weak area of low pressure along with some warmer and moister air returns to the region later Thursday night and into Friday morning. We are still looking at some of the hottest-and-most humid conditions of the season Friday-Saturday-Sunday...with the potential for Heat Advisories to be issued over that period with highs well into the 90s and heat index values over 100 degrees.

