Scattered T’storms and Cooler

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will move slowly through the area today bringing more clouds, cooler temperatures and a chance of scattered showers and t’storms. An isolated severe t’storm is possible in southeast Nebraska. Scattered t’storms are again possible overnight along with cooler night time temperatures. Wednesday will start off mostly cloudy with a few lingering morning scattered showers and t’storms. Partly to mostly sunny skies expected Wednesday afternoon and mild. Thursday will be a bit warmer but mainly dry.

Friday through the weekend will be hot and humid. A few scattered t’storms will be possible on Friday, but Saturday is expected to by dry and hot with highs near 100 degrees. If Lincoln does see 100 degrees or higher, it would be the first 100+ since June 15, 2018. Sunday will still be hot and humid with isolated t’storms possible. Not as hot on Monday with scattered showers and t’storms possible.

