Advertisement

Scattered T’storms and Cooler

Tuesday Forecast Highs
Tuesday Forecast Highs(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will move slowly through the area today bringing more clouds, cooler temperatures and a chance of scattered showers and t’storms. An isolated severe t’storm is possible in southeast Nebraska. Scattered t’storms are again possible overnight along with cooler night time temperatures. Wednesday will start off mostly cloudy with a few lingering morning scattered showers and t’storms. Partly to mostly sunny skies expected Wednesday afternoon and mild. Thursday will be a bit warmer but mainly dry.

Friday through the weekend will be hot and humid. A few scattered t’storms will be possible on Friday, but Saturday is expected to by dry and hot with highs near 100 degrees. If Lincoln does see 100 degrees or higher, it would be the first 100+ since June 15, 2018. Sunday will still be hot and humid with isolated t’storms possible. Not as hot on Monday with scattered showers and t’storms possible.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Ken's Monday Evening Forecast (July 13th, 2020)

Updated: 12 hours ago
Stormy weather expected Monday night across parts of the state. Off and on 'storms this week with up and down temperatures.

Forecast

Temperatures trend down with off & on t’storm chances

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Some stormy weather is possible Monday night into Tuesday with temperatures trending down through Wednesday before some sizzling summer temperatures return by the weekend.

Forecast

Severe Storms Possible Monday Evening

Updated: 17 hours ago
Warmer, more humid weather expected on Monday with strong to severe storms by Monday evening.

Forecast

Heat Returns. T’storms Tonight

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:11 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Hot and muggy weather will return today.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunday Evening Forecast - July 12th at 5:30 PM

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT
Warm, humid, and story weather return to the forecast to start the work week with highs near 100° by next weekend.

Forecast

Heat, humidity, and storms return to start the week

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Warm, humid, and breezy conditions are forecast to start the work week on Monday with a chance for some storms late Monday night in Lincoln.

Forecast

KOLN Saturday Evening Weather

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT
Sunny and nice weather to finish the weekend with highs in the 80s and falling dew points.

Forecast

Nice weather expected to finish the weekend

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Mainly sunny skies with highs in the 80s are forecast for Sunday. Dew points are also expected to be more comfortable to finish the weekend.

Forecast

Severe thunderstorms possible tonight into early Saturday

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Rector
A cold front and upper level disturbance will move across the area tonight into Saturday morning. This will bring us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Forecast

Heat Returns. Severe T’storms Tonight

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:16 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Sunny and hot today. Severe t'storms possible after midnight.