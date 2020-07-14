Study: Lincoln is nation’s least-stressed city

LINCOLN, Neb. - Is the COVID-19 pandemic stressing you out? According to a new study, residents in Nebraska’s capital city are taking it in stride.

Personal finance website WalletHub analyzed 182 cities on 42 metrics to determine local stress rates. It determined Lincoln is the country’s least-stressed city.

The stress metrics fell into four categories: work, financial, family and health and safety. The data set ranges from how vulnerable the state is to COVID-19 to average weekly work hours to divorce and suicide rates.

Lincoln achieved its “least-stressed” by ranking third best in the work stress category. The city’s low unemployment rate and relatively low risk of exposure to COVID-19 buoyed Lincoln’s ranking.

Omaha also fared well, sitting at 161st least-stressed city.

Cleveland and Detroit ranked as the most-stressed cities in the country.

