Troopers arrest driver after pursuit with speeds of 155 MPH

Police lights photo courtesy MGN(MGN no credits provided)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Utah man following a pursuit on Interstate 80 Monday evening. The pursuit began in York County and ended in Grand Island.

At approximately 8:00 p.m. Monday, troopers were notified that Seward County Sheriff’s Deputies had attempted to stop a westbound Chevrolet Camaro for speeding near mile marker 377 on I-80. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. A trooper observed the same vehicle traveling at 150 miles per hour at mile marker 361, near Waco. It then drove through a lane closed for construction, striking traffic cones, as it continued westbound. Seward County Deputies then lost visual and discontinued the pursuit.

Another motorist reported the speeding vehicle a short time later and additional troopers responded. A trooper located the vehicle near mile marker 342 and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle again fled. Troopers initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle then exited at mile marker 324, near Giltner, and began traveling westbound on Highway 34 at 155 miles per hour. As the vehicle entered Grand Island, troopers discontinued the pursuit out of concern for the public, but additional troopers searched the area for the vehicle.

The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later. Troopers searched the area and were able to locate the suspect, Dustin La Rosa, 23, of Utah, at a hotel on South Locust Street. La Rosa was arrested for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, no operator’s license, fail to report an accident, numerous traffic violations, and possession of drug money. He was lodged in Hall County Jail.

