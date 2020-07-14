Advertisement

When you can’t get tested by TestNebraska, here are other options in Lincoln

By Bayley Bischof
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Governor’s office has said Test Nebraska has the fastest turnaround time in the state and has been very successful, though we’ve heard some Lincoln residents have struggled to schedule an appointment.

A representative from Governor Pete Ricketts’ office said TestNebraska has 500 testing slots each day they’re in Lincoln, and they’ve noticed the demand is increasing so will be in Lincoln for four days instead of two this week.

But in case this still isn’t enough, 10/11 NOW compiled a list of additional options.

“Test Nebraska is great,” Derek Vance, president of CHI Health St. Elizabeth said. “But you may find yourself waiting several days, so if you contact a CHI Health provider, that order can be put in the same day or definitely the next day.”

To schedule an appointment with CHI health, reach out to a provider or take their online assessment here: https://www.chihealth.com/coronavirus

Vance said they’re getting test results to patients in 24-48 hours.

Bryan Health officials said they can also schedule tests for patients in less than two days.

“We have not had people max out our time periods. We’re open for our drive through or urgent care,” John Woodrich, president of Bryan Health said.

You can schedule a test with Bryan Health by calling their drive through location at 402-481-5121 or complete an online doctor’s visit: https://www.bryanhealth.com/coronavirus-clp/

Bryan Health is getting test results back in three to four days.

"We know waiting is difficult for people because one they want their results, and two if they're having those symptoms they need to self isolate," Woodrich said.

Several urgent care clinics in Lincoln are also testing.

Urgent Care Clinic of Lincoln near 70th and Pioneers has several testing options.

If you're experiencing symptoms, they can do a rapid test and have results to you within an hour. That may be more expensive however.

They also have other tests that are more cost effective though test results will take longer to get back.

You do not need an appointment to get tested at the Urgent Care Clinic of Lincoln. They do suggest patients check their website before you show up because they do have to stop testing early some days because of the high demand.

Visit their website here: https://ucclincoln.com/

Three MedExpress locations in Lincoln are also testing without an appointment.

Those locations are at 68th and O street, 27th and Superior and 40th and Old Cheney.

They have a limited number of tests available each day and they're first come first serve. Staff told 10/11 NOW they run out of tests nearly every day and that results could take more than a week to come back.

Four CVS locations are also testing.

Those locations are at 56th and Highway 2, 27th and Old Cheney, 16th and South Street and 48th and O.

You do need to schedule and appointment online: https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

CVS's website said test results will take up to a week.

Bryan Health officials said you should not wait to schedule a test if you’re experiencing shortness of breath or a fever; If you have those symptoms you should go to the emergency room.

