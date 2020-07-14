Wingstop could be coming to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Wingstop could be coming to north Lincoln, according to a building permit application.

According to the permit filed on July 10, Wingstop Restaurants, Inc. is looking to take over the old Payless ShoeSource near 27th and Superior Street.

The application states it is for a restaurant space and interior remodel of the current building.

Wingstop is a Texas-based chain that has three locations in Omaha.

The new location would be the first in Lincoln.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.