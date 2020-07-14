Advertisement

Wingstop could be coming to Lincoln

27th and Superior
27th and Superior(1011 NOW)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Wingstop could be coming to north Lincoln, according to a building permit application.

According to the permit filed on July 10, Wingstop Restaurants, Inc. is looking to take over the old Payless ShoeSource near 27th and Superior Street.

The application states it is for a restaurant space and interior remodel of the current building.

Wingstop is a Texas-based chain that has three locations in Omaha.

The new location would be the first in Lincoln.

