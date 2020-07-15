29 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Local health officials said 29 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln today, bringing the community total to 2,255.

The number of deaths in the community remains at 13.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: remain at 785

Overall positivity rate:

Lancaster County – remains at 6.6 percent

State – down from 10 percent to 9.9 percent

National – remains 9.6 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 21 with 16 Lancaster County residents (two on ventilators) and five from other communities.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.

