29 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Lancaster County

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Local health officials said 29 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln today, bringing the community total to 2,255. 

The number of deaths in the community remains at 13.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: remain at 785

Overall positivity rate: 

  • Lancaster County – remains at 6.6 percent
  • State – down from 10 percent to 9.9 percent
  • National – remains 9.6 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 21 with 16 Lancaster County residents (two on ventilators) and five from other communities.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.

