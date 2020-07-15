29 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Local health officials said 29 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln today, bringing the community total to 2,255.
The number of deaths in the community remains at 13.
Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:
Recoveries: remain at 785
Overall positivity rate:
- Lancaster County – remains at 6.6 percent
- State – down from 10 percent to 9.9 percent
- National – remains 9.6 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 21 with 16 Lancaster County residents (two on ventilators) and five from other communities.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.
