Abdelkarim ready to lead North Star

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With Donovan Williams graduated and off to Oklahoma State, Lincoln North Star is trying to prove that it’s a program that isn’t going away in Class A. Helping lead the way is LNS senior Kwat Abdelkarim. The guard, who’s using this summer to improve his game, thinks North Star has the talent to compete next winter.

“I feel like I’ll be able to make those plays because obviously Donovan was hurt early in the season and that was kind of my role until he got back so I feel like I’m ready,” Abdelkarim said about filling Williams’ shoes.

This summer, Abdelkarim says he’s been recruited hard by Northern Colorado and has been in contact with some schools from the Summit League.

“Lately, I’ve been working on getting stronger. At the end of the season, I was 158, now I’m 173. I’ve been lifting everyday, I’ve been working on shooting off the dribble, a little bit more like 3-pointers mainly,” said Abdelkarim.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.