Advertisement

Abdelkarim ready to lead North Star

The LNS senior is emerging on the court as he looks to lead the Gators to another good season
By Dan Corey
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With Donovan Williams graduated and off to Oklahoma State, Lincoln North Star is trying to prove that it’s a program that isn’t going away in Class A. Helping lead the way is LNS senior Kwat Abdelkarim. The guard, who’s using this summer to improve his game, thinks North Star has the talent to compete next winter.

“I feel like I’ll be able to make those plays because obviously Donovan was hurt early in the season and that was kind of my role until he got back so I feel like I’m ready,” Abdelkarim said about filling Williams’ shoes.

This summer, Abdelkarim says he’s been recruited hard by Northern Colorado and has been in contact with some schools from the Summit League.

“Lately, I’ve been working on getting stronger. At the end of the season, I was 158, now I’m 173. I’ve been lifting everyday, I’ve been working on shooting off the dribble, a little bit more like 3-pointers mainly,” said Abdelkarim.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Siblings Jason, Nicole win at the Capital City Championship

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Dan Corey
Kolbas siblings sweep at Capital City Championship

Sports

Heidemann sisters serve up success

Updated: 23 hours ago
Heidemann sisters lead Diller-Odell

Sports

Heidemann sisters serve up success

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Heidemann sisters star for Diller-Odell

Sports

Shrine Bowl Recap

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT
Dan Corey recaps Saturday's Shrine Bowl

Latest News

Sports

Shrine Bowl 10 newscast

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT
10/11 NOW at 10 Saturday

Sports

South team rolls past North in Shrine Bowl, 30-6

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
The South team won the 62nd Annual Shrine Bowl

Sports

South team rolls past North in Shrine Bowl

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT
Kearney hosted the 62nd Annual Shrine Bowl on Saturday

Sports

NSAA plans full 2020 fall sports season

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT
As of right now, the NSAA is planning on having a full 2020 fall sports season

Sports

NSAA plans full 2020 fall sports season, contingency plans outlined

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Q&A with NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar, who outlines the upcoming fall sports season in Nebraska.

News

Big Ten will move to conference-only schedule if fall sports move forward

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT
The Big Ten will move to a conference-only schedule for fall sports