Woman found dead in Malmo home Wednesday morning

(MGN)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A homicide investigation is underway in the small Nebraska town of Malmo. Malmo is roughly 45 minutes north of Lincoln.

Wednesday morning at approximately 9:30, the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased female at a residence at 230 Bowen Avenue in Malmo.

The Sheriff’s Office requested that State Patrol investigators respond to the scene after locating the victim, who had suffered several stab wounds. The victim has been identified as Kayla Matulka, 27, who was the resident of the address.

Though no suspects are in custody, Sheriff Stukenholtz said there’s no immediate threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

