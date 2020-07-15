Advertisement

Another two NDCS staff members positive for COVID-19

(WJHG)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Director Scott R. Frakes announced on Tuesday that two staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus. One staff member is employed at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center. The second teammate is employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.  Both individuals are self-isolating at home.

Notification will be provided to those who work and live in both facilities as to the new positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with either staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 27. Twenty of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.  

