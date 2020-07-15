Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates 50 years with push for more mentors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The coronavirus has done a lot to slow Lincoln down, but it hasn’t slowed down the need for caring mentors for the City’s youth.

Wednesday, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lincoln kicked off its 50th year celebration. The goal is to reach more kids and make a bigger investment in the community.

“Currently we’re serving a little over 160 youth in our program,” said Mario Racicot, executive director of BBBS Lincoln. “So those involved, of course, 160 youth, 160 volunteers, and the parents that are involved.”

But there's a waiting list for kids and a specific need for male volunteers.

“We have a little over 80 youth on our waiting list. About 75 percent of those are boys, so about 65, Racicot said. “We’re constantly looking for ways that we can recruit volunteers, like Dan.”

Dan Olson is a new volunteer. He’s been a Big Brother to Reese for nearly four months. Reese’s favorite moments with his Big Brother include building a birdhouse, playing catch and going to the Tractor Supply store.

"Put yourself out there. It's really rewarding, it's a lot of fun, you get to know somebody who is really special. It's worth it," Olson said.

Click here for more information on how to become a mentor.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.