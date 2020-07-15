Advertisement

Fire at Americas Best Value Inn ruled arson

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a fire at Americas Best Value Inn Wednesday morning as arson.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at the motel near the airport around 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

LFR said crews saw smoke when they arrived and found a fire in one room on the first floor.

The fire was quickly put out.

Fire Inspector Ken Hilger has ruled the fire as arson and said there was $10,000 in damage done.

The fire was contained to one room of the motel, authorities said.

According to Lincoln Police, a person staying in the room said people tried to break in and threw something on fire inside.

The person was able to escape through the window.

