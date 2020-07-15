Fire at Americas Best Value Inn ruled arson

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a fire at Americas Best Value Inn Wednesday morning as arson.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at the motel near the airport around 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

LFR said crews saw smoke when they arrived and found a fire in one room on the first floor.

The fire was quickly put out.

Fire Inspector Ken Hilger has ruled the fire as arson and said there was $10,000 in damage done.

The fire was contained to one room of the motel, authorities said.

According to Lincoln Police, a person staying in the room said people tried to break in and threw something on fire inside.

The person was able to escape through the window.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.