Former Lincoln daycare worker pleads guilty to child pornography charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A former Lincoln daycare worker facing multiple federal charges in connection to a child pornography investigation has entered a plea deal.

Titus Miller, 26, originally entered a not guilty plea in federal court to five charges of production of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography in November.

On Wednesday, Miller entered a guilty plea to the five charges of production of child pornography. According to court records, the government will move to dismiss the two distribution of child pornography charges.

Sentencing has been scheduled for October 15.

Miller, who was arrested in October, is a former employee of Playful Painters daycare in Lincoln.

In addition, Miller is facing four felony charges of child sexual assault in Lancaster County Court.

Prosecutors in the state case said they will wait until the federal case is done to move forward.

