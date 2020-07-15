Advertisement

Former Lincoln daycare worker pleads guilty to child pornography charges

(WOWT)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A former Lincoln daycare worker facing multiple federal charges in connection to a child pornography investigation has entered a plea deal.

Titus Miller, 26, originally entered a not guilty plea in federal court to five charges of production of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography in November.

On Wednesday, Miller entered a guilty plea to the five charges of production of child pornography. According to court records, the government will move to dismiss the two distribution of child pornography charges.

Sentencing has been scheduled for October 15.

Miller, who was arrested in October, is a former employee of Playful Painters daycare in Lincoln.

In addition, Miller is facing four felony charges of child sexual assault in Lancaster County Court.

Prosecutors in the state case said they will wait until the federal case is done to move forward.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Louisville floating playground to reopen

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Nebraska Game and Parks has announced that the floating playground at Louisville State Recreation Area will reopen July 17.

News

Governor announces launch of COVID-19 information website

Updated: 1 hours ago
On Wednesday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced the launch of a new website dedicated to providing updates about the State’s response to COVID-19.

News

Nebraska tax receipts higher than expected in June

Updated: 2 hours ago
Nebraska state government collected more tax revenue than expected in June and ended its fiscal year with about as much money as expected, officials said Wednesday.

News

Former UNK student sentenced for another assault

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
For the second time in less than a week, a former UNK student was sentenced for assaulting a woman on the campus.

Latest News

News

Man arrested for assaulting 2 people inside gas station

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man who assaulted two people inside a gas station while he was trying to purchase alcohol.

News

Fire at Americas Best Value Inn ruled arson

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lincoln Police are investigating a fire at Americas Best Value Inn Wednesday morning as arson.

News

LPD: Man who was hitting his own car with a shovel arrested for threatening another with a gun

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Lincoln police arrested a 20-year-old Lincoln man for terroristic threats

News

Local doctor arrested for drug scheme

Updated: 4 hours ago
Local authorities arrested a 54-year-old doctor who had reportedly been prescribing pain killers to an accomplice and buying back the drugs.

News

LPD arrests man for deadly stabbing

Updated: 4 hours ago
LPD arrested a 27-year old man involved in a fatal stabbing Monday.

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 5 hours ago
|