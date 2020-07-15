Former UNK student sentenced for another assault

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - For the second time in less than a week, a former UNK student was sentenced for assaulting a woman on campus.

Prestin Melroy, 20, of Kearney, was sentenced to 90 days in jail for 3rd degree assault. He had formerly been charged with sexual assault. But that charge was dismissed in a plea arrangement.

Melroy had been accused of raping two UNK coeds on the same day in November 2018. But he was ultimately convicted of misdemeanor 3rd degree assault in both cases.

Melroy was sentenced July 10 on the other assault charge.