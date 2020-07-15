Governor announces launch of COVID-19 information website

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Wednesday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced the launch of a new website dedicated to providing updates about the State’s response to COVID-19.

The website features information about the State’s plans for coronavirus relief funding as well as links to key public health and virus testing information.

The public can find the website at coronavirus.nebraska.gov. Updates will be made to the website on a regular basis as the State continues to disburse virus response funds.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.