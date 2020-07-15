Here is the latest Nebraska news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state government collected more tax revenue than expected in June and ended its fiscal year with about as much money as expected. The Nebraska Department of Revenue says it received $509 million in net tax revenue last month, about 3.3% more than the $493 million that had been projected. For the fiscal year that ended in June 30, the state collected a net total of $4.94 billion, which is slightly higher than the $4.93 billion that had been projected. The estimates of state revenue are from April 2019, well before the coronavirus pandemic triggered widespread layoffs and stoked fears about the global economy.

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff's officials in central Nebraska have identified two men killed in a head-on crash involving a car and semitrailer as Iowa residents. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that the crash happened Tuesday evening on U.S. Highway 83 about seven miles north of North Platte. Investigators say a northbound car crossed into the southbound lanes directly into the path of the truck, which tried but could not avoid a head-on crash. Deputies say both vehicles caught fire, and two men in the car died at the scene. Authorities later identified the driver killed as 32-year-old Robert Islas and his passenger as 59-year-old Gilbert Vasquez, both of Sioux City, Iowa. The truck driver suffered minor injuries.

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says an attempt to stop a speeding car on Interstate 80 led to a high-speed chase over 60 miles that reached 155 mph. The patrol says the incident happened Monday night, when a Seward County sheriff's deputy tried to stop a speeding Camaro on the interstate near Seward. Troopers spotted the speeding car at Waco and near Henderson. Troopers were unable to get the driver to stop and later found the Camaro abandoned. The suspected driver was arrested at a Grand Island hotel. The 23-year-old Utah man was booked into the Hall County Jail on suspicion of numerous traffic charges and possession of drug money.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health statistics show more than 400 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus so far this week. The state's online virus tracker shows 174 cases were reported Sunday and another 227 cases were reported on Monday, bringing the state total to nearly 20,400. Of the total, 16,025 have recovered from the virus. The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, had reached 288 by the end of Monday. State officials say 41% of Nebraska’s hospital beds, 45% of the intensive care beds and 80% of the ventilators in the state remained available Tuesday.