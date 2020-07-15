Advertisement

Keadle sentenced to 71 years in prison

(WOWT)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BEATRICE, Neb. (WOWT) - Joshua Keadle was sentenced Wednesday in Gage County court to 71 years in prison for the murder of Omaha 19-year-old Tyler Thomas in 2010.

He will be eligible for parole in 35 years.

At the start of the hearing, Keadle’s attorney withdrew the motion for a new trial.

Thomas’ family then addressed the court.

Keadle, 37, is facing 20 years to life for second-degree murder after he was found guilty in February. Originally set for sentencing in April, the process was delayed a handful of times due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Keadle is already serving a 15- to 20-year sentence for the rape of a 15-year-old in Dodge County, but he’s already eligible for parole in that 2012 case.

