Latest Nebraska news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

TAX RECEIPTS-JUNE

Nebraska tax receipts higher than expected in June

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state government collected more tax revenue than expected in June and ended its fiscal year with about as much money as expected. The Nebraska Department of Revenue says it received $509 million in net tax revenue last month, about 3.3% more than the $493 million that had been projected. For the fiscal year that ended in June 30, the state collected a net total of $4.94 billion, which is slightly higher than the $4.93 billion that had been projected. The estimates of state revenue are from April 2019, well before the coronavirus pandemic triggered widespread layoffs and stoked fears about the global economy.

CRASH-TWO KILLED

Officials: 2 killed in head-on crash near North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff's officials in central Nebraska say two people have died in a head-on crash involving a car and semitrailer. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that the crash happened Tuesday evening on U.S. Highway 83 about seven miles north of North Platte. Investigators say a northbound car crossed into the southbound lanes directly into the path of the truck, which tried but could not avoid a head-on crash. Deputies say both vehicles caught fire, and two men in the car died at the scene. The truck driver suffered minor injuries. The names of those involved had not been released by Wednesday morning.

EXCESSIVE SPEED-CHASE

Patrol: Chase reached speeds of 155 mph; driver arrested

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says an attempt to stop a speeding car on Interstate 80 led to a high-speed chase over 60 miles that reached 155 mph. The patrol says the incident happened Monday night, when a Seward County sheriff's deputy tried to stop a speeding Camaro on the interstate near Seward. Troopers spotted the speeding car at Waco and near Henderson. Troopers were unable to get the driver to stop and later found the Camaro abandoned. The suspected driver was arrested at a Grand Island hotel. The 23-year-old Utah man was booked into the Hall County Jail on suspicion of numerous traffic charges and possession of drug money.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEBRASKA

Nebraska sees 200-plus coronavirus cases confirmed in 1 day

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health statistics show more than 400 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus so far this week. The state's online virus tracker shows 174 cases were reported Sunday and another 227 cases were reported on Monday, bringing the state total to nearly 20,400. Of the total, 16,025 have recovered from the virus. The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, had reached 288 by the end of Monday. State officials say 41% of Nebraska’s hospital beds, 45% of the intensive care beds and 80% of the ventilators in the state remained available Tuesday.

STUDENT SEX ASSAULTS-SETTLEMENT

Another settlement approved in Omaha school sex assaults

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha Public Schools has approved a nearly $1 million settlement for the family of a young student who was sexually assaulted by a former elementary school teacher. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the district's school board approved a $935,000 settlement Monday night. The money will go to the family of a girl assaulted by Gregory Sedlacek, a former teacher at Fontenelle Elementary School who is serving decades in prison for molesting six students. Last month, the board approved a $625,000 settlement with the family of another student whom Sedlacek assaulted.

RACIAL INJUSTICE

Most of 250 protesters arrested in Omaha won't be charged

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Most of the 250 people arrested in Omaha during last month’s protests over the death of George Floyd won’t be charged. The Omaha World-Herald reports that those who were arrested were accused of minor offenses that included violating curfew, failure to disperse and unlawful assembly. City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse’s office declined to file charges in about 75% of the cases because the suspect didn’t have a criminal history. Of the remaining cases, the City Prosecutor’s Office offered diversion in roughly 80% and recommended a $50 fine for about 20% of the people. The decision was made after Kuhse met two weeks ago with the ACLU of Nebraska and a community organizer.