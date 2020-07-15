Advertisement

Louisville floating playground to reopen

(WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Game and Parks has announced that the floating playground at Louisville State Recreation Area will reopen July 17.

The playground will operate at half capacity, allowing 55 people access at a time, according to the release.

The playground will be open every day but Thursdays through August. Admission is $18 for those 13-years-old and above and $13 for youth. Each guest will have a 90-minute session. The sessions begin each day at noon, at 2 p.m., and at 4 p.m.

According to the release, anyone under 6 will not be permitted and all guests must know how to swim. Life jackets are required and will be provided with admission.

More information is available on the Nebraska Game and Parks website.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former Lincoln daycare worker pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
Titus Miller entered a plea deal on Wednesday.

News

Governor announces launch of COVID-19 information website

Updated: 1 hours ago
On Wednesday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced the launch of a new website dedicated to providing updates about the State’s response to COVID-19.

News

Nebraska tax receipts higher than expected in June

Updated: 2 hours ago
Nebraska state government collected more tax revenue than expected in June and ended its fiscal year with about as much money as expected, officials said Wednesday.

News

Former UNK student sentenced for another assault

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
For the second time in less than a week, a former UNK student was sentenced for assaulting a woman on the campus.

Latest News

News

Man arrested for assaulting 2 people inside gas station

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man who assaulted two people inside a gas station while he was trying to purchase alcohol.

News

Fire at Americas Best Value Inn ruled arson

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lincoln Police are investigating a fire at Americas Best Value Inn Wednesday morning as arson.

News

LPD: Man who was hitting his own car with a shovel arrested for threatening another with a gun

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Lincoln police arrested a 20-year-old Lincoln man for terroristic threats

News

Local doctor arrested for drug scheme

Updated: 4 hours ago
Local authorities arrested a 54-year-old doctor who had reportedly been prescribing pain killers to an accomplice and buying back the drugs.

News

LPD arrests man for deadly stabbing

Updated: 4 hours ago
LPD arrested a 27-year old man involved in a fatal stabbing Monday.

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 5 hours ago
|