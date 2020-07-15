LPD arrests man for deadly stabbing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man they believe fatally stabbed another man after a fight on Monday.

On Tuesday, LPD arrested 27-year old Roy Wyrick for second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony charges.

At 8:37 p.m. on Monday, Lincoln Police responded to a report of a fight near Goodhue and D Streets, which is between 14th and 16th Streets.

Responding officers found 37-year old Jeremy Lane unresponsive. First responders performed CPR and used an AED. Emergency crews then rushed Lane to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said through witness statements, including review of surveillance video, they were able to establish that Lane was in a verbal fight with Wyrick on the sidewalk where it became physical and Wyrick stabbed Lane.

LPD said the men have encountered each other before but it’s not clear how well they know one another.

Investigators believe there may be more people who witnessed what happened or have relevant information. If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000.

This is the 6th homicide in 2020 for Lincoln.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.