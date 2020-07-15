LPD: Man who was hitting his own car with a shovel arrested for threatening another with a gun

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 20-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after he threatened to shoot a 37-year-old with a rifle.

Police said the 37-year-old victim was driving near 64th and Fairfax avenue Tuesday morning when he saw Dominic Kinser hitting a car with a shovel.

Police said the victim pulled over and got out of his car to see what was going on. That’s when Kinser started yelling at him and tried to fight with the victim.

Police said Kinser then went into an open garage nearby and grabbed a rifle and pointed it at the victim and threatened to shoot him.

The victim got back in his car and drove away to call police.

When police arrived to the home, Kinser said he was hitting his own car with the shovel when the victim showed up.

Police said the car did belong to Kinser, and so did the garage he entered.

Kinser was arrested for terroristic threats and possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. Officers located the rifle and a shotgun in the garage.

