Man arrested for assaulting 2 people inside gas station

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man who assaulted two people inside a gas station while he was trying to purchase alcohol.

Late Sunday night, around 11 p.m., officers were dispatched too U Stop on West O Street.

An employee told staffers a man came into the store wanting to buy alcohol, but he wanted to purchase more than the store is allowed to sell.

The employee told responding officers the man swung his fist, hitting the clerk in the face and head until he was unconscious.

LPD said the man took the employee's phone, headphones and jacket, leaving the area.

A witness tried intervening when he saw the employee unconscious on the ground, but the man turned and punched him in the face, causing him to fall out of his wheelchair.

LPD identified 38-year old Eric Eggleston as a suspect and found him sleeping in a tent near Sun Valley and W O Streets.

Investigators said Eggleston had blood on his hands and a machete next to him.

Responding officers removed him from the tent, where he became combative.

LPD said Eggleston tried getting away and after a struggle, they were able to place him in custody.

Eggleston is facing robbery charges, as well as obstructing peace officer charges and third-degree assault charges.

