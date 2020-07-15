Advertisement

Man injured while torching police car outside Supreme Court

A Supreme Court spokeswoman says an individual appeared to pour a flammable liquid on a sedan belonging to the Supreme Court Police and then set the vehicle ablaze.
A Supreme Court spokeswoman says an individual appeared to pour a flammable liquid on a sedan belonging to the Supreme Court Police and then set the vehicle ablaze.(CNN/Pool)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A young man set a police car on fire outside the Supreme Court Wednesday, suffering serious burns in the process.

Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says an individual appeared to pour a flammable liquid on a white four-door sedan belonging to the Supreme Court Police, parked on Maryland Avenue next to the court building, and then set the vehicle ablaze.

An adjacent vehicle was also damaged.

The man, who has not been identified, suffered serious burns and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Arberg says. 

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘I’m not a bad guy’: Police video captures distraught Floyd

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI
Body-camera footage made public Wednesday from two Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest captured a panicked and fearful Floyd pleading with the officers in the minutes before his death, saying “I’m not a bad guy!” as they tried to wrestle him into a squad car.

National

Civil suit announced in Floyd death

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
The attorney for George Floyd's family announcing a civil suit against the city of Minneapolis and the police department, as Black Lives Matter protests continue two months on. Nadia Romero reports.

National

Consumer prices jump 0.6% in June, gasoline prices spike

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer
The June report showed that energy prices jumped 5.1% with gasoline costs surging 12.3%.

National

Consumer prices rose in June

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
Consumer prices rose in June after three straight months of declines.

Latest News

Coronavirus

The U.S. hits a new single-day record number of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
The U.S. hits a new single-day record number of COVID-19 cases

National Politics

Trump looks to curb landmark environmental act for projects

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and AAMER MADHANI
President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new federal rule to speed up the environmental review process for proposed highways, gas pipelines and other major infrastructure, a move that critics are describing as the dismantling of a 50-year-old environmental protection law.

National

Fed survey says economy has picked up but outlook cloudy

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Federal Reserve says economic activity has picked up in most regions of the country but still remains well below pre-pandemic levels with the country facing high levels of uncertainty.

Coronavirus

Virus cases rise in U.S. states amid new world restrictions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By COSTAS KANTOURIS, VANESSA GERA and ROD McGUIRK
Countries around the world are reimposing lockdowns and implementing new health restrictions at their borders in an effort to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus before it spins even further out of control.

National Politics

Lawyers: Trump may claim harassment in tax return quest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
A week after losing a Supreme Court ruling, President Donald Trump’s lawyers said Wednesday they’re considering challenging subpoenas for his tax records by criminal prosecutors on grounds that the subpoenas are a fishing expedition or a form of harassment or retaliation against him.

National

2021 New Year’s Day Rose Parade canceled for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
Organizers have canceled the 2021 New Year’s Day Rose Parade due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.