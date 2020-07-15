Advertisement

N.C. city approves reparations for Black residents through community investment

Pedestrians and traffic weave past the Art Deco buildings in downtown Asheville, N.C., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2002.
Pedestrians and traffic weave past the Art Deco buildings in downtown Asheville, N.C., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2002.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) - Council members in a North Carolina city voted Tuesday night to approve reparations for its Black citizens.

The Asheville City Council apologized for the city’s role in slavery, discrimination and denial of basic liberties in a unanimous vote, reports the Citizen-Times.

“It is simply not enough to remove statutes. Black people in this country are dealing with issues that are systemic in nature,” Councilman Keith Young told the newspaper.

The resolution doesn’t mandate direct payments, but will make investments in areas where Black citizens face disparities, such as increasing minority home ownership, closing gaps in health care, education, employment and pay, and neighborhood safety.

The resolution also creates a committee to recommend programs and resources.

The city council also voted at Tuesday night’s meeting to approve a Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Asheville and voted to select an outside firm to investigate the police department’s actions during recent protests.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Obama, Biden, Gates Twitter accounts hacked in bitcoin scam

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Con artists on Wednesday apparently hacked into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians and major companies in an apparent bitcoin scam.

News

Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates 50 years with push for more mentors

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
There's a specific need for male volunters.

News

BBBS Lincoln celebrates 50 years of mentoring

Updated: 1 hour ago
Here's how you can help Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lincoln.

National

‘Magic School Bus’ author Joanna Cole dies at age 75

Updated: 1 hour ago
Scholastic announced that Joanna Cole, a resident of Sioux City, Iowa, died Sunday. The cause was Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Latest News

National

How to spot Comet Neowise

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
It got its name from NASA's Neowise infrared space telescope that spotted it in March.

National

Comet Neowise near Seattle

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Check out this timelapse video of the newly discovered comet Neowise.

News

Woman found dead in Malmo home Wednesday morning

Updated: 1 hours ago
A homicide investigation is underway in a small Nebraska town about 40 minutes west of the metro.

News

Keadle sentenced to 71 years in prison

Updated: 1 hours ago
Keadle was sentenced Wednesday in Gage County court to 71 years in prison

Coronavirus

Woman wants half of Starbucks barista’s $100K GoFundMe

Updated: 1 hours ago
Amber Gilles posted a Facebook photo to criticize Starbucks barista Lenin Gutierrez for refusing to serve her because she did not have a mask on.

Forecast

Warming By Degrees...

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Don't be fooled by the comfortable temperatures Thursday morning...hot and humid weather is just around the corner.